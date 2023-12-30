Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.17 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.17 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 is mainly compared to Audi RS5 which starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr in New Delhi, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 which starts at Rs. 98 Lakhs in New Delhi and Lexus LM starting at Rs. 1.2 Cr in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus ₹ 1.17 Crore