Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.15 Crore.
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 is mainly compared to Audi RS5 which starts at Rs. 1.13 Cr in Ludhiana, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 which starts at Rs. 98 Lakhs in Ludhiana and BMW i5 starting at Rs. 1.2 Cr in Ludhiana.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus ₹ 1.15 Crore
