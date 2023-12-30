What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Mohali? In Mohali, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC is Rs 64,55,209.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Mohali? The Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 4,47,400 in Mohali.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Mohali? In Mohali, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will be Rs 2,47,309.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Mohali? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Mohali is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,60,000, RTO - Rs. 4,47,400, Insurance - Rs. 2,47,309, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Mohali as Rs. 64,55,209.

