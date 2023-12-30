What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Kozhikode? In Kozhikode, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC is Rs 72,42,409.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Kozhikode? The Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 12,34,600 in Kozhikode.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Kozhikode? In Kozhikode, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will be Rs 2,47,309.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Kozhikode? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Kozhikode is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,60,000, RTO - Rs. 12,34,600, Insurance - Rs. 2,47,309, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in ##cityName## as Rs. 72,42,409 .

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine is the Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC, which costs Rs. 72,42,409 on the road in Kozhikode.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Kozhikode starts at Rs. 72,42,409 and goes upto Rs. 72,42,409. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.