What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Karnal? In Karnal, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC is Rs 66,08,809.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Karnal? The Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 6,01,000 in Karnal.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Karnal? In Karnal, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will be Rs 2,47,309.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Karnal? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Karnal is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,60,000, RTO - Rs. 6,01,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,47,309, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Karnal as Rs. 66,08,809 .

