What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Jamshedpur? The Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 5,53,400 in Jamshedpur.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Jamshedpur? In Jamshedpur, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will be Rs 2,50,429.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Jamshedpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Jamshedpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,60,000, RTO - Rs. 5,53,400, Insurance - Rs. 2,50,429, FASTag - Rs. 300, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Jamshedpur as Rs. 65,64,129.

