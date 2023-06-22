Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 2.75 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 2.75 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster dealers and showrooms in Guwahati for best offers. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster on road price breakup in Guwahati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ ₹ 2.75 Crore