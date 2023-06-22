HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster On Road Price in Dehradun

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Front Right Side
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Rear Right View
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Rear View
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Right Side View
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Taillight
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Wheels
2.68 Cr*
Dehradun
AMG SL 55 Roadster Price in Dehradun

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 2.68 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+₹ 2.68 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Variant Wise Price List in Dehradun

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
4MATIC+

₹2.68 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,35,00,000
RTO
24,00,000
Insurance
9,12,116
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dehradun
2,68,12,616
EMI@5,76,308/mo
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster News

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of Mercedes SL in India after a long hiatus.
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster launched in India, priced at 2.35 crore
22 Jun 2023
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be launched in India on June 22.
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster to launch in India: Price expectations
21 Jun 2023
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster to launch in India on June 22
23 May 2023
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition comes only with cosmetic changes.
Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed
7 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster represents the sportiest Maybach yet
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to be launched in India on March 17
6 Feb 2025
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ in Dehradun is Rs. 2.68 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ in Dehradun amount to Rs. 24.00 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster in Dehradun is Rs. 5.44 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ in Dehradun are Rs. 9.12 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ in Dehradun includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.35 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 24.00 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 9.12 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.68 Crore.

