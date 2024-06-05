HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Front Right View
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Grille
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Side View Left
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Taillight
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Wheel
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 is a 5 seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,30,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 3982 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 mileage is 12.7 kmpl.
3.3 - 3.8 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Specifications and Features

E Performance Edition 1
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
V8 Engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
791 bhp
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
1430 Nm
Drivetrain
AWD
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
250 kmph
Seating Capacity
5 Person

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

3.3 Cr
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

3.8 - 3.9 Cr
Mercedes-Benz News

Mercedes and Stellantis both request for lower-cost solutions for batteries to power planned entry-level electric vehicles. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Mercedes and Stellantis pause EV battery factories, requests low-cost solutions
5 Jun 2024
Mercedes revealed that diagnostic data overflow could lead to reduced power output, or, in rare occurrences, a complete loss in power, on the EQE and EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQE & EQS recalled in the US over unexpected shutdown
4 Jun 2024
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mercedes-Benz updates GLC SUV, C-Class with new powetrain, more features
3 Jun 2024
Huawei with its fourth joint venture with a Chinese automaker, JAC, aims to surpass established luxury titans like Maybach and Rolls-Royce in terms of luxury and comfort
Huawei to take on Rolls-Royce and Maybach with ultra-luxury EV venture: Reports
2 Jun 2024
File photo of a luxury car in a shambolic state after a horror road accident.
Luxury car accidents put dismal spotlight on India's complex road realities
30 May 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 price starts at ₹ 3.3 Cr and goes up to ₹ 3.8 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63's top variant is E Performance Edition 1.

E Performance
3.3 Cr*
3982 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
E Performance Edition 1
3.8 Cr*
3982 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Luxury Cars

  Popular
  Upcoming
Mercedes-Benz Cars

