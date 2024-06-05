Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 price starts at ₹ 3.3 Cr and goes up to ₹ 3.8 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63's top variant is E Performance Edition 1.
₹3.3 Cr*
3982 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹3.8 Cr*
3982 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price