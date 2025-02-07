Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 4.16 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.79 Crore in Thiruvananthapuram. The Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 4.16 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.79 Crore in Thiruvananthapuram. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 dealers and showrooms in Thiruvananthapuram for best offers. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price breakup in Thiruvananthapuram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance ₹ 4.16 Crore Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 ₹ 4.79 Crore