Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 3.87 Crore.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.46 Crore in Nagpur.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1.
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Nagpur is Rs. 4.46 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Nagpur amount to Rs. 50.90 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 in Nagpur is Rs. 7.85 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Nagpur are Rs. 14.97 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Nagpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.80 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50.90 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 14.97 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.46 Crore.