Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price in Mysore starts from Rs. 4.03 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.64 Crore in Mysore. The Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price in Mysore starts from Rs. 4.03 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.64 Crore in Mysore. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 dealers and showrooms in Mysore for best offers. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price breakup in Mysore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance ₹ 4.03 Crore Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 ₹ 4.64 Crore