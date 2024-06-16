HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 On Road Price in Kozhikode

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Front Right View
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Grille
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Side View Left
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Taillight
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Wheel
3.3 - 3.8 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Kozhikode
AMG S 63 Price in Kozhikode

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 4.16 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.79 Crore in Kozhikode. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance₹ 4.16 Crore
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1₹ 4.79 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Variant Wise Price List in Kozhikode

E Performance
₹4.16 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,30,00,000
RTO
73,10,000
Insurance
12,68,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kozhikode)
4,15,78,629
EMI@8,93,687/mo
E Performance Edition 1
₹4.79 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup

