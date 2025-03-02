HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 On Road Price in Jamshedpur

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Grille
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Side View Left
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Taillight
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Wheel
3.3 - 3.8 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Jamshedpur
AMG S 63 Price in Jamshedpur

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 3.63 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.18 Crore in Jamshedpur. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance₹ 3.63 Crore
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1₹ 4.18 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Variant Wise Price List in Jamshedpur

E Performance

₹3.63 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,30,00,000
RTO
20,30,000
Insurance
12,68,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ranchi
(Price not available in Jamshedpur)
3,62,98,629
EMI@7,80,199/mo
E Performance Edition 1

₹4.18 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz News

Mercedes-Benz will continue to emphasise on ICE and hybrid powertrains instead of going all out for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz to keep V8 and V12 engines, AMG developing a new electrified V8 motor amid growing focus on EVs
2 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara, its first electric car, some time in March. The EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV among others in the compact electric SUV segment.
Maruti e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Cars expected to launch in India in March
28 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is set to receive a mid-cycle update in the form of a facelift and will debut in the first half of 2026.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift planned for 2026, next-gen model to offer EV variant
27 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Benz G580 is one of the most rugged electric vehicles offered by the carmaker.
Youtuber Sourav Joshi buys the electric Mercedes G Wagon. Here's what is special about the SUV
26 Feb 2025
Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolytes, the new battery that is being used in the Mercedes Benz EQS, uses such a polymer electrolyte in its place.
This Mercedes-Benz EQS can offer 1,000 km range on single charge. Here's how
25 Feb 2025
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Jamshedpur is Rs. 4.18 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Jamshedpur amount to Rs. 23.30 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 in Jamshedpur is Rs. 7.36 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Jamshedpur are Rs. 14.56 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Jamshedpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.80 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 23.30 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 14.56 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.18 Crore.

