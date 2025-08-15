What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 in Indore? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Indore is Rs. 4.48 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 in Indore? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Indore amount to Rs. 53.70 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 in Indore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 in Indore is Rs. 7.90 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 in Indore? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Indore are Rs. 14.56 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.