Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 On Road Price in Indore

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
3.89 - 4.48 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Indore
AMG S 63 Price in

Indore
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 3.89 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.48 Crore in Indore. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance ₹ 3.89 Crore
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 ₹ 4.48 Crore

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Variant Wise Price List in

Indore
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

AMG S 63 E Performance

₹3.89 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,30,00,000
RTO
46,70,000
Insurance
12,68,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
3,89,38,629
EMI@8,36,943/mo
AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1

₹4.48 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Indore is Rs. 4.48 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Indore amount to Rs. 53.70 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 in Indore is Rs. 7.90 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Indore are Rs. 14.56 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in Indore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.80 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 53.70 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 14.56 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.48 Crore.

