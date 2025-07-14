AMG S 63PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
MERCEDES-BENZ AMG S 63

Launched in May 2024

5.0
1 Review
₹3.3 - 3.8 Cr**Ex-showroom price
AMG S 63 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3982.0 cc

AMG S 63: 3982.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 12.68 kmpl

AMG S 63: 12.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 715.0 bhp

AMG S 63: 791.0 bhp

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Latest Updates

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 is priced between Rs. 3.3 - 3.8 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 is available in 2 variants - E Performance, E Performance Edition 1.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rival of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 rival is Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes with a mileage of 12.7 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 offers a 5 seater configuration.

Visual Comparison

VS
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

3.3 Cr
AMG S 63vsAMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Variants

2 Variants Available
AMG S 63 E Performance₹3.3 Cr*
3982 cc
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1₹3.8 Cr*
3982 cc
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Images

11 images
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque320 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage12.7 kmpl
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed250 kmph
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comparison with similar cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
₹3.3 Cr*
₹3.3 Cr*
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Power
793 bhp
Power
639 bhp
Torque
1430 Nm
Torque
1470 Nm
Length
5336 mm
Length
5054 mm
Height
1515 mm
Height
1447 mm
Width
2130 mm
Width
1953 mm
Turning Radius
6.19 metres
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Boot Space
305 litres
Boot Space
461 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Global Star
Green Park, A-3, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
+91 - 9319292202
Silver Arrow Automobiles
50 – B, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
+91 - 9540200500
T & T Motors
Ga-2,Block B-1, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Excel Motors, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9654252588
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 EMI

E Performance
3982 cc | Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹ 3.3 Cr*
E Performance
3982 cc | Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹3.3 Cr*
E Performance Edition 1
3982 cc | Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹3.8 Cr*
EMI ₹586953.64/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
Very good for drive in good road
Very good looking car with spacious and comfortable interiors. It?s a pleasure to drive and feels smooth overall. But in some areas where roads are not good, it's a bit difficult to take this beautiful car. Still, I truly love itBy: Dilip Kumar Tiwari (Jul 12, 2025)
Read Full Review
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 FAQs

Latest Cars in India 2025

Popular Cars in India 2025

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

