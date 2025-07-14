Launched in May 2024
Category Average: 3982.0 cc
AMG S 63: 3982.0 cc
Category Average: 12.68 kmpl
AMG S 63: 12.7 kmpl
Category Average: 715.0 bhp
AMG S 63: 791.0 bhp
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 is priced between Rs. 3.3 - 3.8 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 is available in 2 variants - E Performance, E Performance Edition 1.
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 rival is Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance.
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes with a mileage of 12.7 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 offers a 5 seater configuration.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|320 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|12.7 kmpl
|Engine
|3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
₹3.3 Cr*
₹3.3 Cr*
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Power
793 bhp
Power
639 bhp
Torque
1430 Nm
Torque
1470 Nm
Length
5336 mm
Length
5054 mm
Height
1515 mm
Height
1447 mm
Width
2130 mm
Width
1953 mm
Turning Radius
6.19 metres
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Boot Space
305 litres
Boot Space
461 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
|Currently viewing
|AMG S 63 vs AMG GT 63 S E Performance
The Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 offers a competitive mileage of 12.7 kmpl.
The top variant of Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 is the E Performance Edition 1 providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 is a 5 seater Sedan.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) variant offering a mileage of 12.7 kmpl.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 comes with 3982 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 2 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.
