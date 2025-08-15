hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 On Road Price in Goa

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Front Left View
3 - 3.65 Cr
*On-Road Price
Goa
AMG GT 63 Price in

Goa
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 3.58 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.35 Crore in Goa. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 dealers and showrooms in Goa for best offers. AMG GT 63 on road price breakup in Goa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the AMG GT 63 is mainly compared to Aston Martin Vantage price in Goa (Rs. 3.99 Cr), McLaren GT price in Goa (Rs. 3.72 Cr) and Porsche 911 GT3 price in Goa (Rs. 2.75 Cr).
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus ₹ 3.58 Crore
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus ₹ 4.35 Crore

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Variant Wise Price List in

Goa
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus

₹3.58 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,00,00,000
RTO
46,00,000
Insurance
11,55,704
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Goa)
3,57,56,204
EMI@7,68,540/mo
AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus

₹4.35 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,65,00,000
RTO
55,75,000
Insurance
13,99,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Goa)
4,34,74,791
EMI@9,34,443/mo
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Alternatives

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 CrEx-Showroom
Vantage Price in Goa
McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 CrEx-Showroom
GT Price in Goa
Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche 911 GT3

2.75 - 3.51 CrEx-Showroom
911 GT3 Price in Goa
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

1.99 - 4.26 CrEx-Showroom
911 Price in Goa
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 CrEx-Showroom
Portofino Price in Goa
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 CrEx-Showroom
MC20 Price in Goa

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 News

 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 News

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Videos

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 FAQs

    The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus in Goa is Rs. 4.35 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus in Goa amount to Rs. 55.75 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 in Goa is Rs. 7.25 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus in Goa are Rs. 13.99 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus in Goa includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.65 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 55.75 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 13.99 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.35 Crore.

