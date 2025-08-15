Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 3.66 Crore.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.46 Crore in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
AMG GT 63 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the AMG GT 63 is mainly compared to Aston Martin Vantage price in Bengaluru (Rs. 3.99 Cr), McLaren GT price in Bengaluru (Rs. 3.72 Cr) and Porsche 911 GT3 price in Bengaluru (Rs. 2.75 Cr).
The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus in Bengaluru is Rs. 4.46 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 66.21 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 in Bengaluru is Rs. 7.43 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus in Bengaluru are Rs. 14.39 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus in Bengaluru includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.65 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 66.21 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 14.39 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.46 Crore.