Launch Date: 27 Jun 2025
Category Average: 3855.0 cc
AMG GT 63: 3982.0 cc
Category Average: 594.7 bhp
AMG GT 63: 577.0 - 603.0 bhp
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is priced between Rs. 3 - 3.65 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is available in 2 variants - 4MATIC Plus, Pro 4MATIC Plus.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 rivals are Porsche 911 GT3, Ferrari Portofino, BMW M8, Maserati GranTurismo, Porsche 911, Audi RS Q8.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|800-850 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
₹3 Cr*
₹2.75 Cr*
₹3.5 Cr*
₹2.44 Cr*
₹2.72 Cr*
₹1.99 Cr*
₹2.49 Cr*
₹3.39 Cr*
₹3 Cr*
₹2.55 Cr*
₹2.6 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Power
577 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
591 bhp
Power
617 bhp
Power
542 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
648 bhp
Power
550 bhp
Power
587 bhp
Power
-
Power
483 bhp
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
760 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
850 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
1164 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
650 Nm
Length
4728 mm
Length
4572 mm
Length
4586
Length
4867 mm
Length
4966 mm
Length
4573 mm
Length
5012 mm
Length
5208 mm
Length
4863 mm
Length
5103 mm
Length
5110 mm
Height
1354 mm
Height
1322 mm
Height
1318
Height
1362 mm
Height
1353 mm
Height
1279 mm
Height
1751 mm
Height
1838 mm
Height
1983 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1755 mm
Width
2100 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1938
Width
1907 mm
Width
1957 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1998 mm
Width
2030 mm
Width
2187 mm
Width
2135 mm
Width
2210 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Boot Space
675 litres
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
292
Boot Space
420 litres
Boot Space
310 litres
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
605 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
620 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
527 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
|Currently viewing
|AMG GT 63 vs 911 GT3
|AMG GT 63 vs Portofino
|AMG GT 63 vs M8
|AMG GT 63 vs GranTurismo
|AMG GT 63 vs 911
|AMG GT 63 vs RS Q8
|AMG GT 63 vs Maybach GLS
|AMG GT 63 vs G-Class with EQ Power
|AMG GT 63 vs Eletre
|AMG GT 63 vs XM
