Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Amg Gt Coupe
MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT 63

Launch Date: 27 Jun 2025

₹3 - 3.65 Cr**Ex-showroom price
AMG GT 63 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3855.0 cc

AMG GT 63: 3982.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 594.7 bhp

AMG GT 63: 577.0 - 603.0 bhp

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Latest Update

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is priced between Rs. 3 - 3.65 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 is available in 2 variants - 4MATIC Plus, Pro 4MATIC Plus.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 rivals are Porsche 911 GT3, Ferrari Portofino, BMW M8, Maserati GranTurismo, Porsche 911, Audi RS Q8.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 price starts at ₹ 3 Cr and goes up to ₹ 3.65 Cr Read More
2 Variants Available
AMG GT 63 4MATIC Plus₹3 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus₹3.65 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Images

18 images
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque800-850 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 comparison with similar cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
Porsche 911 GT3
Ferrari Portofino
BMW M8
Maserati GranTurismo
Porsche 911
Audi RS Q8
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
Lotus Eletre
BMW XM
₹3 Cr*
₹2.75 Cr*
₹3.5 Cr*
Check Offers
₹2.44 Cr*
₹2.72 Cr*
₹1.99 Cr*
₹2.49 Cr*
₹3.39 Cr*
₹3 Cr*
₹2.55 Cr*
₹2.6 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Power
577 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
591 bhp
Power
617 bhp
Power
542 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
648 bhp
Power
550 bhp
Power
587 bhp
Power
-
Power
483 bhp
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
760 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
850 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
1164 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
650 Nm
Length
4728 mm
Length
4572 mm
Length
4586
Length
4867 mm
Length
4966 mm
Length
4573 mm
Length
5012 mm
Length
5208 mm
Length
4863 mm
Length
5103 mm
Length
5110 mm
Height
1354 mm
Height
1322 mm
Height
1318
Height
1362 mm
Height
1353 mm
Height
1279 mm
Height
1751 mm
Height
1838 mm
Height
1983 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1755 mm
Width
2100 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1938
Width
1907 mm
Width
1957 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1998 mm
Width
2030 mm
Width
2187 mm
Width
2135 mm
Width
2210 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Boot Space
675 litres
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
292
Boot Space
420 litres
Boot Space
310 litres
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
605 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
620 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
527 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Global Star
Green Park, A-3, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
+91 - 9319292202
Silver Arrow Automobiles
50 – B, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
+91 - 9540200500
T & T Motors
Ga-2,Block B-1, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Excel Motors, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9654252588
See All Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 EMI

4MATIC Plus
3982 cc cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 3 Cr*
4MATIC Plus
3982 cc cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3 Cr*
Pro 4MATIC Plus
3982 cc cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3.65 Cr*
EMI ₹533716.01/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Coupe Cars
Coupe Cars Above 1 Cr
Petrol Cars
Automatic Cars
