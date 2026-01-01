|Engine
|2999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition, equipped with a M256M 3.0L turbo engine and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.73 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG GLE Coupe offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition is available in 9 colour options: Polar White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, Hi-tech Silver Metallic, Emerald Green Metallic, Hyacinth Red Metallic, Alpine Grey, Opalite White Bright.
The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 429 bhp @ 5800-6100 rpm and 560 Nm @ 2200-5000 rpm of torque.
In the AMG GLE Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Porsche Cayenne Coupe priced between ₹1.49 Cr - 2.01 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.
The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App and Cruise Control.