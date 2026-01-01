hamburger icon
AMG GLE CoupePriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Front Let Side
1/1

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.73 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GLE Coupe specs and features

AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition

AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition Prices

The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition, equipped with a M256M 3.0L turbo engine and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.73 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition Mileage

All variants of the AMG GLE Coupe offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition Colours

The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition is available in 9 colour options: Polar White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, Hi-tech Silver Metallic, Emerald Green Metallic, Hyacinth Red Metallic, Alpine Grey, Opalite White Bright.

AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition Engine and Transmission

The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 429 bhp @ 5800-6100 rpm and 560 Nm @ 2200-5000 rpm of torque.

AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG GLE Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Porsche Cayenne Coupe priced between ₹1.49 Cr - 2.01 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.

AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition Specs & Features

The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App and Cruise Control.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition Price

AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition

₹1.73 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,00,000
RTO
15,01,000
Insurance
5,89,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,90,951
EMI@3,71,650/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M256M 3.0L turbo engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 2200-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5800-6100 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4453 mm
Wheelbase
2935 mm
Kerb Weight
2375 kg
Height
1414 mm
Width
1850 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition EMI
EMI3,34,485 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,55,61,855
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,55,61,855
Interest Amount
45,07,243
Payable Amount
2,00,69,098

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe other Variants

AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus

₹1.65 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,70,000
RTO
14,47,000
Insurance
5,89,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,06,951
EMI@3,54,799/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Alternatives

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.49 - 2.01 Cr
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLE CoupevsCayenne Coupe
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLE CoupevsM4 Competition
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLE CoupevsGrecale
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
+4
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLE CoupevsMacan
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.03 - 2.62 Cr
+6
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLE CoupevsDefender
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
+4
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLE CoupevsCayenne

Popular Coupe Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vanquish Price in Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vantage Price in Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
M4 Competition Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Coupe Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

55.7 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

55 - 64 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

18 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda New Superb

Skoda New Superb

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details