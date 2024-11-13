What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Surat? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Surat is Rs. 2.11 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Surat? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Surat amount to Rs. 8.30 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Surat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Surat is Rs. 4.28 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Surat? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Surat are Rs. 7.83 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.