Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S on road price in Thrissur starts from Rs. 1.16 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S on road price in Thrissur starts from Rs. 1.16 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S dealers and showrooms in Thrissur for best offers. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S on road price breakup in Thrissur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus ₹ 1.16 Crore