Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S On Road Price in Rajkot

1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21
92.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Rajkot
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

AMG A 45 S Price in Rajkot

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 1.02 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus₹ 1.02 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Variant Wise Price List in Rajkot

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4Matic Plus
₹1.02 Crore*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,50,000
RTO
5,55,000
Insurance
3,85,925
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Rajkot)
1,01,91,425
EMI@2,19,053/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S News

The engine of the Mercedes A 45 S is entirely assembled by hand.
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched
19 Nov 2021
Hyundai and Kia will launch the new Creta and Sonet SUVs in January. Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes will kick off 2024 with the launch of the GLS facelift SUV.
Sonet, Creta, GLS: New Year to kickstart with these three car launches in India
30 Dec 2023
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to show a camouflaged prototype of the pure electric G-Class and AI-powered assistant, while the Concept CLA will make its North American debut.
CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz to showcase G-Class EV, Concept CLA and AI-powered assistant
25 Dec 2023
Automakers in India are expecting an upbeat sales performance for electric vehicles in 2024.
Automakers brace for moderate sales after a record 2023; gear up for more EV launches in 2024
25 Dec 2023
View all
 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
24 Nov 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • BMW X7

    • BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
  • Audi Q5

    • Audi Q5

    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
  • Lamborghini Urus S
    • View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    1.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Kia Sonet Facelift

    8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    12 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details