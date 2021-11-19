HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S On Road Price in Dehradun

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Left View
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Rear Left View
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Rear Right View
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Front View
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Right Side
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Running View
1.06 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Dehradun
AMG A 45 S Price in Dehradun

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 1.06 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus₹ 1.06 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Variant Wise Price List in Dehradun

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

4Matic Plus

₹1.06 Crore*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,50,000
RTO
9,26,500
Insurance
3,75,867
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dehradun
1,05,52,867
EMI@2,26,822/mo
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S News

The engine of the Mercedes A 45 S is entirely assembled by hand.
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched
19 Nov 2021
 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
24 Nov 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus in Dehradun is Rs. 1.06 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus in Dehradun amount to Rs. 9.27 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S in Dehradun is Rs. 2.14 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus in Dehradun are Rs. 3.76 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus in Dehradun includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 92.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 9.27 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 3.76 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.06 Crore.

