HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S On Road Price in Chandigarh

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Left View
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Rear Left View
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Rear Right View
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Front View
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Right Side
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Running View
1.04 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Chandigarh
AMG A 45 S Price in Chandigarh

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 1.04 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus₹ 1.04 Crore
Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Variant Wise Price List in Chandigarh

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
4Matic Plus

₹1.04 Crore*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,50,000
RTO
7,40,000
Insurance
3,75,867
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chandigarh
1,03,66,367
EMI@2,22,814/mo
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S News

The engine of the Mercedes A 45 S is entirely assembled by hand.
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched
19 Nov 2021
Mercedes-Benz will continue to emphasise on ICE and hybrid powertrains instead of going all out for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz to keep V8 and V12 engines, AMG developing a new electrified V8 motor amid growing focus on EVs
2 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara, its first electric car, some time in March. The EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV among others in the compact electric SUV segment.
Maruti e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Cars expected to launch in India in March
28 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is set to receive a mid-cycle update in the form of a facelift and will debut in the first half of 2026.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift planned for 2026, next-gen model to offer EV variant
27 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Benz G580 is one of the most rugged electric vehicles offered by the carmaker.
Youtuber Sourav Joshi buys the electric Mercedes G Wagon. Here's what is special about the SUV
26 Feb 2025
 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
24 Nov 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus in Chandigarh is Rs. 1.04 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 7.40 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S in Chandigarh is Rs. 2.10 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus in Chandigarh are Rs. 3.76 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus in Chandigarh includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 92.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 7.40 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 3.76 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.04 Crore.

