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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG A 45 S specs and features

AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus

AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus Prices

The AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, equipped with a 2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus Mileage

All variants of the AMG A 45 S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus Engine and Transmission

The AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 421 bhp @ 6750 rpm and 500 Nm @ 5000 rpm of torque.

AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus Specs & Features

The AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App, Alexa Compatibility, Heater and Cruise Control.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus Price

AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus

₹1 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
87,00,000
RTO
9,50,757
Insurance
3,77,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,28,521
EMI@2,15,552/mo
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4453 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm
Kerb Weight
1680 kg
Height
1414 mm
Width
1850 mm

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus EMI
EMI1,93,997 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
90,25,668
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
90,25,668
Interest Amount
26,14,141
Payable Amount
1,16,39,809

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S other Variants

AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus

₹1.02 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,67,568
RTO
8,96,757
Insurance
3,77,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,42,089
EMI@2,20,142/mo
Add to Compare
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