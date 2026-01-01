|Engine
|1991 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, equipped with a 2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG A 45 S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 421 bhp @ 6750 rpm and 500 Nm @ 5000 rpm of torque.
The AMG A 45 S Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App, Alexa Compatibility, Heater and Cruise Control.