Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
new
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Cars
Mercedes-Benz
A-Class Limousine
On Road Price in Kodar
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Mercedes-Benz
A-Class Limousine
On Road Price in Kodar
1/1
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz
A-Class Limousine
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200
₹48.84 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹41,20,000
RTO
₹6,01,800
Insurance
₹1,61,400
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Kodar
₹48,83,700
EMI@1,04,970/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
200d
₹51.44 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Mercedes-Benz
A-Class Limousine
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
200
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
230
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion-Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Dimensions & Weight
Length
4549
Wheelbase
2729
Height
1446
Width
1796
Capacity
Bootspace
405
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Carbon Fibre Trim, Macchiato Beige / Black with Walnut Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine FAQs
What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine in Kodar?
What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine in Kodar?
What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine in Kodar?
What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine in Kodar?
What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Top Model?
What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine?
What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine in Kodar?
Is Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine better than Maybach Gls?
What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine?
Which model of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine?
Latest Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW XM
₹
2.6 Cr
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW M340i
₹
69.2 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLB
₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Trending Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Citroen C3
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-N
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹7 - 11 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
MG 4 EV
₹30 - 32 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹45 - 55 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Harrier 2023
₹15 - 23 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Hyundai IONIQ 6
₹65 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details