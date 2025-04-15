AzaniImagesAlternativesNews
Mean Metal Motors Azani
MEAN METAL MOTORS Azani

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

₹88 - 90 Lakhs*Expected price
Azani Expected Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 235.0 kmph

Azani: 350.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 493.17 km

Azani: 625.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 8.27 hrs

Azani: 8.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 90.5 kwh

Azani: 120.0 kwh

Mean Metal Motors Azani Latest Update

Latest News:

Mean Metal Motors Azani Price:

Mean Metal Motors Azani is priced at Rs. 88 - 90 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Mean Metal Motors Azani?

Mean Metal Motors Azani rivals are Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Audi Q6 e-tron.

Mean Metal Motors Azani Images

Mean Metal Motors Azani Specifications and Features

Max Power986.32 bhp
Battery Capacity120 kWh
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque1000 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range550-700 km
Charging Time8 Hours
Max Speed350 kmph

