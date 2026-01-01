hamburger icon
MCPuraPriceMileageSpecifications
Maserati MCPura Front Right Side
1/3
Maserati MCPura Left Side View
2/3
Maserati MCPura Rear Right Side
3/3

Maserati MCPura Coupe

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.84 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Maserati MCPura Key Specs
Engine3000 cc
Mileage9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all MCPura specs and features

MCPura Coupe

MCPura Coupe Prices

The MCPura Coupe, equipped with Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹5.84 Crore (ex-showroom).

MCPura Coupe Mileage

All variants of the MCPura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MCPura Coupe Colours

The MCPura Coupe is available in 10 colour options: Nero Esenza, Grigio Incognito, Verde Royale Metallic, Night Interaction Metallic, Devil Orange Metallic, Giallo Genio Metallic, Blu Infinito Metallic, Grigio Mistero Metallic, Bianco Audace Matte, Rosso Vincente.

MCPura Coupe Engine and Transmission

The MCPura Coupe is powered by a 3000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 621 bhp and 720 Nm of torque.

MCPura Coupe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the MCPura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the McLaren 720S priced between ₹4.65 Cr - 5.04 Cr.

MCPura Coupe Specs & Features

The MCPura Coupe has Average Speed, USB Compatibility, GPS Navigation System and Voice Command.

Maserati MCPura Coupe Price

MCPura Coupe

₹5.84 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,12,00,000
RTO
51,70,000
Insurance
20,05,848
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,83,76,348
EMI@12,54,735/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maserati MCPura Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 Second
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT)
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
621 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
320 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
245/35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4667 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Kerb Weight
1394 kg
Height
1226 mm
Width
1965 mm

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Maserati MCPura Coupe EMI
EMI11,29,262 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,25,38,713
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,25,38,713
Interest Amount
1,52,16,999
Payable Amount
6,77,55,712

Maserati MCPura Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
MCPuravsUrus
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
MCPuravs720S
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
MCPuravs750S
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
MCPuravsDB12
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
MCPuravs812
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
MCPuravsHuracan STO

Popular Coupe Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vanquish Price in Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vantage Price in Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
M4 Competition Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Coupe Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Maserati Cars

  • Popular
View all  Maserati Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details