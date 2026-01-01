|Engine
|3000 cc
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The MCPura Coupe, equipped with Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹5.84 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the MCPura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The MCPura Coupe is available in 10 colour options: Nero Esenza, Grigio Incognito, Verde Royale Metallic, Night Interaction Metallic, Devil Orange Metallic, Giallo Genio Metallic, Blu Infinito Metallic, Grigio Mistero Metallic, Bianco Audace Matte, Rosso Vincente.
The MCPura Coupe is powered by a 3000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 621 bhp and 720 Nm of torque.
In the MCPura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the McLaren 720S priced between ₹4.65 Cr - 5.04 Cr.
The MCPura Coupe has Average Speed, USB Compatibility, GPS Navigation System and Voice Command.