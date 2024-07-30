HT Auto

Maserati Grecale Trofeo

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maserati Grecale Front Left View
1/12
Maserati Grecale Left Side View
2/12
Maserati Grecale Rear Left View
3/12
Maserati Grecale Wheel
4/12
Maserati Grecale Headlight
5/12
Maserati Grecale Taillight
View all Images
6/12
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.34 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Maserati Grecale Key Specs
Engine3000 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Grecale specs and features

Grecale Trofeo Latest Updates

Grecale is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Grecale Trofeo (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.34 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Trofeo

  • Engine Type: V6 MHEV
  • Max Torque: 620 Nm @ 3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 64 litres
    • ...Read More

    Maserati Grecale Trofeo Price

    Trofeo
    ₹2.34 Crore*On-Road Price
    3000 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,05,00,000
    RTO
    21,00,000
    Insurance
    8,21,982
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,34,22,482
    EMI@5,03,440/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Maserati Grecale Trofeo Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    V6 MHEV
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.8 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    620 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    523 bhp @ 6500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Front Tyres
    255 / 40 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Rear Tyres
    295 / 35 R21
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    64 litres
    Length
    4859 mm
    Wheelbase
    2901 mm
    Height
    1659 mm
    Width
    1979 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    High-beam Assist
    Optional
    ADAS
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Optional
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Optional
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Maserati Grecale Trofeo EMI
    EMI4,53,096 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,10,80,233
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,10,80,233
    Interest Amount
    61,05,553
    Payable Amount
    2,71,85,786

    Maserati Grecale other Variants

    GT
    ₹1.50 Crore*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,31,00,000
    RTO
    13,60,000
    Insurance
    5,36,620
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,49,97,120
    EMI@3,22,347/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Modena
    ₹1.75 Crore*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Maserati Grecale Alternatives

    Land Rover Defender

    Land Rover Defender 90 5.0 Petrol V8

    93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    GrecalevsDefender
    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4matic

    1.32 - 1.37 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    GrecalevsGLS
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel

    1.64 - 1.84 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    GrecalevsRange Rover Sport
    Maserati Levante

    Maserati Levante Diesel

    1.5 Cr Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    GrecalevsLevante

    Popular SUV Cars

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Curvv EV Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.5 - 18.5 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Popular Maserati Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Maserati Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2024

      Citroen Basalt

      Citroen Basalt

      7.99 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Lamborghini Urus SE

      Lamborghini Urus SE

      4.57 Cr
      Check Latest Offers
      Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

      Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

      1.1 Cr
      Check Latest Offers
      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

      1.1 Cr
      Check Latest Offers
      Tata Curvv EV

      Tata Curvv EV

      17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Cars in India 2024

      Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

      Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

      11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Tata Curvv EV

      Tata Curvv EV

      17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8 - 15.8 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2024

      Mahindra Thar ROXX

      Mahindra Thar ROXX

      12.5 - 18.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      BYD Seagull

      BYD Seagull

      10 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Kia Sportage

      Kia Sportage

      25 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Tata Curvv

      Tata Curvv

      15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      BMW M3

      BMW M3

      65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details