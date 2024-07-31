Maserati Grecale on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.31 Crore. The on road price for Maserati Grecale top variant goes up to Rs. 2.05 Crore in Chennai. Maserati Grecale comes with a choice of 3000 cc Petrol engine Maserati Grecale on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.31 Crore. The on road price for Maserati Grecale top variant goes up to Rs. 2.05 Crore in Chennai. Maserati Grecale comes with a choice of 3000 cc Petrol engine options. The lowest price model is Maserati Grecale GT and the most priced model is Maserati Grecale Trofeo. The Maserati Grecale on road price in Chennai for 1995 cc to 3000 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.31 Crore - 2.05 Crore. Visit your nearest Maserati Grecale dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Maserati Grecale on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maserati Grecale is mainly compared to Land Rover Defender which starts at Rs. 93.55 Lakhs in Chennai, Mercedes-Benz GLS which starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr in Chennai and BMW X6 Facelift starting at Rs. 1.49 Cr in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Maserati Grecale GT ₹ 1.31 Crore Maserati Grecale Modena ₹ 1.53 Crore Maserati Grecale Trofeo ₹ 2.05 Crore