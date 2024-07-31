HT Auto
Maserati Grecale On Road Price in Chennai

Maserati Grecale On Road Price in Chennai

Maserati Grecale Front Left View
1/12
Maserati Grecale Left Side View
2/12
Maserati Grecale Rear Left View
3/12
Maserati Grecale Wheel
4/12
Maserati Grecale Headlight
5/12
Maserati Grecale Taillight
6/12
1.31 - 2.05 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Grecale Price in Chennai

Maserati Grecale on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.31 Crore. The on road price for Maserati Grecale top variant goes up to Rs. 2.05 Crore in Chennai. Maserati Grecale comes with a choice of 3000 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maserati Grecale GT₹ 1.31 Crore
Maserati Grecale Modena₹ 1.53 Crore
Maserati Grecale Trofeo₹ 2.05 Crore
Maserati Grecale Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

GT
₹1.31 Crore*On-Road Price
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Modena
₹1.53 Crore*On-Road Price
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Trofeo
₹2.05 Crore*On-Road Price
3000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maserati Grecale Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
Defender Price in Chennai
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

1.32 - 1.37 Cr
GLS Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
BMW X6 Facelift

BMW X6 Facelift

1.49 Cr Onwards
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Range Rover Sport Price in Chennai
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.07 - 1.43 Cr
Q8 Price in Chennai
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.5 Cr Onwards
Levante Price in Chennai

    Maserati Grecale News

    Auto news recap, July 30: Maserati Grecale launch, Yezdi Adventure teased & more
    31 Jul 2024
    Maserati Grecale comes to India in three variants.
    Maserati Grecale launched in India at 1.31 crore
    30 Jul 2024
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce
    Maserati MC20, GT, Grecale to take on the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023
    28 Jun 2023
    Maserati MC20 and Grecale are the only models from the company available under this personalisation program.
    Designed by David Beckham, Maserati MC20 and Grecale don new colours
    16 Jun 2023
    The Barbie edition is based on the Grecale's Trofeo version.
    Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
    27 Oct 2022
