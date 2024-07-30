|Engine
|1995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Grecale is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Grecale GT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.50 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of GT is 64 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
