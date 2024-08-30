HT Auto

Maserati GranTurismo Modena

Maserati GranTurismo Front Left%20side
1/1
3.11 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maserati GranTurismo Key Specs
Engine2992 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GranTurismo specs and features

GranTurismo Modena Latest Updates

GranTurismo is a 5 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of GranTurismo Modena (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.11 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Modena

  • Engine Type: V6
  • Max Torque: 600 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 litres
  • BootSpace: 310 litres
    • ...Read More

    Maserati GranTurismo Modena Price

    Modena
    ₹3.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2992 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,72,00,000
    RTO
    27,70,000
    Insurance
    10,80,350
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,10,50,850
    EMI@6,67,404/mo
    Maserati GranTurismo Modena Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    V6
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.9 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    600 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    483 bhp
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2992 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    302 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Front Tyres
    R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Rear Tyres
    R21
    Length
    4959 mm
    Wheelbase
    2929 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1795 kg
    Height
    1353 mm
    Width
    1957 mm
    Bootspace
    310 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    70 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    High-beam Assist
    Optional
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Optional
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Optional
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Maserati GranTurismo Modena EMI
    EMI6,00,663 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,79,45,765
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,79,45,765
    Interest Amount
    80,94,044
    Payable Amount
    3,60,39,809

    Maserati GranTurismo other Variants

    Trofeo
    ₹3.31 Crore*On-Road Price
    2992 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,90,00,000
    RTO
    29,50,000
    Insurance
    11,49,762
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,31,00,262
    EMI@7,11,454/mo
