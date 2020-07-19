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Maserati GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.54 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maserati GranCabrio Key Specs
Engine4691 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GranCabrio specs and features

GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT)

GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Prices

The GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹3.54 Crore (ex-showroom).

GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Mileage

All variants of the GranCabrio offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Engine and Transmission

The GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 4691 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT).

GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GranCabrio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin DB11 priced ₹3.29 Cr.

GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Specs & Features

The GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Heater, Heads Up Display (HUD), Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Clock, Door Ajar Warning and Child Safety Lock.

Maserati GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Price

GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹3.54 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,10,00,000
RTO
31,54,000
Insurance
12,26,887
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,53,81,387
EMI@7,60,484/mo
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Maserati GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Transmission
Automatic (DCT)
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
4691 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Capacity

Seating Capacity
4 Person

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only Power Windows; All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Driver Only
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Maserati GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) EMI
EMI6,84,436 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,18,43,248
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,18,43,248
Interest Amount
92,22,888
Payable Amount
4,10,66,136

Maserati GranCabrio other Variants

GranCabrio 490 Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹3.32 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,91,00,000
RTO
29,64,000
Insurance
11,53,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,32,18,119
EMI@7,13,987/mo
Add to Compare
Close

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