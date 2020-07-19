|Engine
|4691 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹3.54 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GranCabrio offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 4691 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT).
In the GranCabrio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin DB11 priced ₹3.29 Cr.
The GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Heater, Heads Up Display (HUD), Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Clock, Door Ajar Warning and Child Safety Lock.