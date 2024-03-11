What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Raiganj? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Raiganj is Rs. 15.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Raiganj? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Raiganj amount to Rs. 1.38 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Raiganj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Raiganj is Rs. 27,218.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Raiganj? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Raiganj are Rs. 61,903, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.