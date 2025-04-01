XL5User ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Maruti Suzuki XL5 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MARUTI SUZUKI XL5

Exp. Launch on 8 Sept 2025

4.0
4 Opinions
₹5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
XL5 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

XL5: 998.0 cc

Maruti Suzuki XL5 Latest Update

XL5 Launch Date

The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to launch on 8th Sept 2025.

XL5 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a

Maruti Suzuki XL5 Images

1 images
Maruti Suzuki XL5 Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
TransmissionManual
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Maruti Suzuki XL5 User Opinions & Ratings

4
4 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
2
5 rating
1
Perfect car for middle class people
Stylish good performance with safety and fuel efficient car all indians of middle class required family car.By: Anand bansal (Apr 1, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Nice Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki is a mind-blowing company. All its vehicles offer great performance, fuel efficiency, and stylish looksBy: Samrath suthar (Feb 2, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Nice looking very comfortable
"The Maruti Suzuki XL5 boasts a stylish and professional design with standout features. It promises excellent comfort for all passengers and a visually appealing look. I?m really impressed.By: Juned (Jan 22, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Simple yet Classic
The product combines simplicity with a luxurious appearance, offers superb performance, provides excellent service, and delivers above average mileage, making it truly impressive.By: Jajo (Nov 26, 2024)
Read Full Opinion

