XL5 Launch Date

The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to launch on 8th Sept 2025.

XL5 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹5 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 998 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

XL5 Seating Capacity

The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

XL5 Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid are sought to be the major rivals to Maruti Suzuki XL5.