XL5 Launch Date
The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to launch on 8th Sept 2025.
XL5 Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a
XL5 Launch Date
The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to launch on 8th Sept 2025.
XL5 Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹5 Lakhs* Onwards.
Specs and Features
The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
XL5 Seating Capacity
The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
XL5 Rivals
Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid are sought to be the major rivals to Maruti Suzuki XL5.