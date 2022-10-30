Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] comes in twelve petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Wagon R [2019-2022] measures 3,655 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. The ground clearance of Wagon R [2019-2022] is 170. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 4.93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] comes in 14 variants. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] top variant price is ₹ 6.45 Lakhs.
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
LXi (O) 1.0
₹4.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi 1.0
₹5.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi (O) 1.0
₹5.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi 1.2
₹5.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi (O) 1.2
₹5.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi 1.0 AMT
₹5.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VXi (O) 1.0 AMT
₹5.82 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
LXi 1.0 CNG
₹5.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
LXi (O) 1.0 CNG
₹5.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi 1.2
₹5.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi 1.2 AMT
₹6.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VXi (O) 1.2 AMT
₹6.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi 1.2 AMT
₹6.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price