No Variant Available

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki was first launched in 2015 with only diesel engine options. In 2020, the car was given a makeover on the outside and now comes with only petrol engine. It offeres great mileage, a relatively spacious cabin but despite its makeover, looks slightly dated. The feature-list on offer is also rather bare when compared to most rivals.