HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi

1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
8.59 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on Road Price in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 8.59 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza top variant goes up to Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Delhi. The ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Price

LXi
₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,61,500
RTO
54,690
Insurance
42,048
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,58,738
EMI@18,458/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
K15B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
817.44
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.03
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
198
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2500
Kerb Weight
1110
Height
1640
Width
1790
Bootspace
328
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
48
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi EMI
EMI16,612 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,72,864
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,72,864
Interest Amount
2,23,848
Payable Amount
9,96,712

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza other Variants

VXi
₹9.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,67,500
RTO
64,050
Insurance
45,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,999
EMI@21,021/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
ZXi
₹10.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
VXi AT SHVS
₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
ZXi Plus
₹11.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
ZXI Plus Dual Tone
₹11.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
ZXi AT SHVS
₹12.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
ZXi Plus AT SHVS
₹12.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone
₹12.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Alternatives

Skoda Rapid TSI

Skoda Rapid TSI

999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
7.79 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Check DetailsAdd to compare
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
7.96 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road PriceAdd to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
7.96 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Check DetailsAdd to compare
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
7.99 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Check DetailsAdd to compare
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
7.99 Lakh
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road PriceAdd to compare
Honda New jazz

Honda New jazz

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
8 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Dealers
Delhi
See All Dealers

No Maruti Suzuki Dealers Found in Delhi

See All Dealers

Latest Cars

MG Hector
MG Hector14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus 17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 544.95 Lakhs * Check Latest Offers
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
BMW i7
BMW i71.95 Cr * Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia Seltos Facelift11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Citroen C3 EV
Citroen C3 EV9 - 13 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift5.5 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV22 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Blackbird
Tata Blackbird10 - 16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details