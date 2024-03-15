Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi

8.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage17.03 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Vitara Brezza specs and features

Vitara Brezza LXi Latest Updates

Vitara Brezza is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Vitara Brezza LXi (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: K15B
  • Max Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 48
  • BootSpace: 328
    • Mileage of LXi is 17.03 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Price

    LXi
    ₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,61,500
    RTO
    54,690
    Insurance
    42,048
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,58,738
    EMI@18,458/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15B
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    817.44
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.03
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    198
    Length
    3995
    Wheelbase
    2500
    Kerb Weight
    1110
    Height
    1640
    Width
    1790
    Bootspace
    328
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    48
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi EMI
    EMI16,612 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,72,864
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,72,864
    Interest Amount
    2,23,848
    Payable Amount
    9,96,712

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza other Variants

    VXi
    ₹9.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,67,500
    RTO
    64,050
    Insurance
    45,949
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,77,999
    EMI@21,021/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    ZXi
    ₹10.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi AT SHVS
    ₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi Plus
    ₹11.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXI Plus Dual Tone
    ₹11.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi AT SHVS
    ₹12.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi Plus AT SHVS
    ₹12.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Alternatives

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Vitara Brezz... vs Nexon
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT

    7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Vitara Brezz... vs Sonet
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300 W2 1.2 Petrol

    7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Vitara Brezz... vs XUV300
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue E 1.2 Petrol

    7.89 - 13.48 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Vitara Brezz... vs Venue

    Popular Compact SUV Cars

    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Get Test Drive
    Punch Price in Delhi
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Exter Price in Delhi
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    7.89 - 13.48 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Venue Price in Delhi
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Punch EV Price in Delhi
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.11 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Magnite Price in Delhi
    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Volvo EX90

    Volvo EX90

    1.5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details