|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.44 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Victoris ZXI Plus (O) Petrol Automatic DT, equipped with a 1.5L K15C Smart Hybrid and Automatic-6-Speed, is listed at ₹20.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.44 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris ZXI Plus (O) Petrol Automatic DT is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris ZXI Plus (O) Petrol Automatic DT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic-6-Speed. This unit makes 101.64 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Victoris ZXI Plus (O) Petrol Automatic DT has Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, Home-to-Car Connectivity, Emergency Call Button and Geo-fence.