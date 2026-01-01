|Engine
|1490 cc
|Mileage
|28.65 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Victoris ZXi Plus (O) 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone, equipped with a M15D and Automatic (e-CVT), is listed at ₹23.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 28.65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris ZXi Plus (O) 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris ZXi Plus (O) 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT). This unit makes 91 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Max Power), 79 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Motor) and 122 Nm @ 3800-4800 rpm (Max Torque), 141 Nm @ 3995 rpm (Motor) of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.77 Lakhs.
The Victoris ZXi Plus (O) 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Remote Air Purifier Operation.