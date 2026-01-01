|Engine
|1490 cc
|Mileage
|28.65 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Victoris ZXi Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone, equipped with a M15D and Automatic (e-CVT), is listed at ₹22.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 28.65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris ZXi Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris ZXi Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT). This unit makes 91 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Max Power), 79 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Motor) and 122 Nm @ 3800-4800 rpm (Max Torque), 141 Nm @ 3995 rpm (Motor) of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.77 Lakhs.
The Victoris ZXi Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Remote Air Purifier Operation.