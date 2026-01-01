|Engine
|1490 cc (3 Cylinder)
|Mileage
|27.97 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Victoris ZXI (O) Petrol Automatic Strong Hybrid DT, equipped with a 1.5L Intelligent Electric Hybrid and Automatic-(e-CVT), is listed at ₹21.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris ZXI (O) Petrol Automatic Strong Hybrid DT is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris ZXI (O) Petrol Automatic Strong Hybrid DT is powered by a 1490 cc (3 Cylinder) engine mated to a Automatic-(e-CVT). This unit makes Engine: 91bhp, Motor: 79bhp (Combined: 114bhp) and Engine: 122Nm, Motor: 141Nm (Combined: 141Nm) of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Honda Elevate priced between ₹11.6 Lakhs - 16.67 Lakhs.
The Victoris ZXI (O) Petrol Automatic Strong Hybrid DT has Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Emergency Call Button, Home-to-Car Connectivity, Geo-fence, Find My Car and Live Traffic Updates On App.