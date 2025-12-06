Best modern cruiser on Highway all safety starsExcellent performance and drive and comfortable and health safety and security with smooth cool milage 30+long distance on higher milage great pleasure performance with victorious turn and comfortable journey never tyreing feeling extra money extra drive enthusiastic racing car experience.Buying victorious is really great victory. Best modern car India on road's with all extra accepted accident proofing.By: DrRajendraKumar BidariBRKINSBengulurbrkinsyahoocom (Sept 29, 2025)