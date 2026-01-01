|Engine
|1490 cc
|Mileage
|28.65 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT), equipped with a M15D and Automatic (e-CVT), is listed at ₹23.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 28.65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT). This unit makes 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.77 Lakhs.
The Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) has Smart Drive Information, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Daytime Running Lights, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Air Purifier Operation, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.