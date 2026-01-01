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VictorisPriceMileageSpecifications
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Front Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Grille
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Headlight
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Left Side View
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Rear Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
23.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Key Specs
Engine1490 cc
Mileage28.65 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Victoris specs and features

Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT)

Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Prices

The Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT), equipped with a M15D and Automatic (e-CVT), is listed at ₹23.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Mileage

All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 28.65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Colours

The Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.

Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Engine and Transmission

The Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT). This unit makes 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque.

Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.77 Lakhs.

Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Specs & Features

The Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) has Smart Drive Information, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Daytime Running Lights, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Air Purifier Operation, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Price

Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT)

₹23.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,21,890
RTO
2,18,189
Insurance
88,434
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,29,013
EMI@50,060/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M15D
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
122 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT)
Mileage (ARAI)
28.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
91 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1490 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4360 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1655 mm
Width
1795 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
439 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
No
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows
Door Pockets
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
4
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
Front Row
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) EMI
EMI45,054 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,96,111
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,96,111
Interest Amount
6,07,105
Payable Amount
27,03,216

Maruti Suzuki Victoris other Variants

Victoris Lxi 1.5 MT

₹12.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,900
RTO
1,16,990
Insurance
52,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,20,052
EMI@26,224/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Victoris Lxi 1.5 CNG MT

₹13.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,54,900
RTO
1,27,490
Insurance
56,526
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,39,416
EMI@28,789/mo
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View breakup

Victoris Vxi 1.5 MT

₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
11,79,900
RTO
1,29,990
Insurance
57,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,67,836
EMI@29,400/mo
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Victoris Vxi 1.5 CNG MT

₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,89,900
RTO
1,40,990
Insurance
61,495
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,92,885
EMI@32,088/mo
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View breakup

Victoris Vxi 1.5 6AT

₹15.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,40,900
RTO
1,46,090
Insurance
63,371
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,50,861
EMI@33,334/mo
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Victoris Zxi 1.5 MT

₹15.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
13,56,900
RTO
1,47,690
Insurance
63,960
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,69,050
EMI@33,725/mo
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Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT

₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,000
RTO
1,48,900
Insurance
64,406
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,82,806
EMI@34,021/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI Petrol Manual DT

₹15.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,72,300
RTO
1,49,230
Insurance
64,527
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,86,557
EMI@34,101/mo
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View breakup

Victoris ZXI (O) Petrol Manual DT

₹16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,84,400
RTO
1,50,440
Insurance
64,972
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,00,312
EMI@34,397/mo
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View breakup

Victoris Zxi 1.5 CNG MT

₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,66,900
RTO
1,58,690
Insurance
68,009
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,099
EMI@36,413/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI CNG Manual DT

₹17.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,82,300
RTO
1,60,230
Insurance
68,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,11,605
EMI@36,789/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi 1.5 6AT

₹17.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,17,900
RTO
1,67,790
Insurance
69,886
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,56,076
EMI@37,745/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 MT

₹17.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,23,900
RTO
1,68,390
Insurance
70,106
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,62,896
EMI@37,892/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 6AT

₹17.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,25,000
RTO
1,68,500
Insurance
70,147
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,64,147
EMI@37,918/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI Petrol Automatic DT

₹17.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,33,300
RTO
1,69,330
Insurance
70,452
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,73,582
EMI@38,121/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI Plus Petrol Manual DT

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,39,300
RTO
1,69,930
Insurance
70,673
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,403
EMI@38,268/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI (O) Petrol Automatic DT

₹17.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,40,400
RTO
1,70,040
Insurance
70,714
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,81,654
EMI@38,295/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 MT

₹17.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,43,000
RTO
1,70,300
Insurance
70,809
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,84,609
EMI@38,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI Plus (O) Petrol Manual DT

₹18.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,58,400
RTO
1,71,840
Insurance
71,376
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,02,116
EMI@38,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Vxi 1.5 eCVT

₹18.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,42,900
RTO
1,80,290
Insurance
74,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,98,176
EMI@40,799/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 6AT

₹19.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,18,900
RTO
1,87,890
Insurance
77,283
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,84,573
EMI@42,656/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI Plus Petrol Automatic DT

₹20.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,34,300
RTO
1,89,430
Insurance
77,850
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,02,080
EMI@43,033/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 6AT

₹20.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,38,000
RTO
1,89,800
Insurance
77,986
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,06,286
EMI@43,123/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI Plus (O) Petrol Automatic DT

₹20.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,53,400
RTO
1,91,340
Insurance
78,553
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,23,793
EMI@43,499/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi 1.5 eCVT

₹20.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,84,900
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,59,602
EMI@44,269/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXi 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone

₹20.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,00,300
RTO
1,96,030
Insurance
80,279
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,77,109
EMI@44,645/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 eCVT

₹21.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,43,900
RTO
2,00,390
Insurance
81,883
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,26,673
EMI@45,710/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXi (O) 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone

₹21.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,59,300
RTO
2,01,930
Insurance
82,450
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,44,180
EMI@46,087/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 6AT 4WD

₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,63,900
RTO
2,02,390
Insurance
82,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,49,409
EMI@46,199/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI Plus Petrol Automatic AWD DT

₹21.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,300
RTO
2,03,930
Insurance
83,186
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,66,916
EMI@46,575/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 6AT 4WD

₹22.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,21,900
RTO
2,08,190
Insurance
84,754
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,15,344
EMI@47,616/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXI Plus (O) Petrol Automatic AWD DT

₹22.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,37,300
RTO
2,09,730
Insurance
85,320
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,850
EMI@47,993/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 eCVT

₹22.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,51,900
RTO
2,11,190
Insurance
85,858
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,49,448
EMI@48,349/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXi Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone

₹22.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,67,300
RTO
2,12,730
Insurance
86,425
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,66,955
EMI@48,726/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 eCVT

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,98,900
RTO
2,15,890
Insurance
87,587
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,877
EMI@49,498/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Victoris ZXi Plus (O) 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) Dual Tone

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,98,900
RTO
2,15,890
Insurance
87,587
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,877
EMI@49,498/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 20 Lakhs
VictorisvsHector
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
+2
VictorisvsGrand Vitara
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

10 - 18.15 Lakhs
+5
VictorisvsBayon
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
+3
VictorisvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.59 - 14.67 Lakhs
+1
VictorisvsJimny

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