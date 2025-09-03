Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced at Rs. 9.75 - 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1462-1490 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris rivals are Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3X, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv.

What is the mileage of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a mileage of 19.07 kmpl (Company claimed).