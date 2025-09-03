VictorisImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MARUTI SUZUKI Victoris

₹9.75 - 12 Lakhs*Expected price
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced at Rs. 9.75 - 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1462-1490 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris rivals are Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3X, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv.

What is the mileage of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a mileage of 19.07 kmpl (Company claimed).

Victoris Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Victoris: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.92 kmpl

Victoris: 19.07-28.65 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 108.88 bhp

Victoris: 97.18 - 102.0 bhp

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Latest Updates

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Images

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque122-139 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage19.07 kmpl
Engine1462-1490 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rana Motors
A 2/7, Rikhi House, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp. Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
Janakpuri, B1/630, New Delhi, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8045248501
Trs Arena Mayapuri
Naraina Vihar, A-16, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
+91 - 9999525770
Bagga Link Motors
395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929400497
Competent Automobiles
E-5/1, Phirni Road, Najafgarh, Opp.Furniture Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8130977201
Competent Automobiles
F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 9953046681
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Victoris FAQs

What is the expected price of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 9.75-12 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is expected to launch on 27th Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1462-1490 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris features a 1462-1490 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 19.07 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris faces competition from the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Citroen C3X in the 1462-1490 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What mileage can I expect from Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers a mileage of 19.07 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

