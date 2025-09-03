Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced at Rs. 9.75 - 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1462-1490 cc, and features a SUV body type.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a mileage of 19.07 kmpl (Company claimed).
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is expected to launch on 27th Oct 2025.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|122-139 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|19.07 kmpl
|Engine
|1462-1490 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
