Introduction

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid is a five-seater hatchback sold in international markets that features a self-charging electric motor paired with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine. While this hybrid variant of the Swift has been showcased at events such as the Auto Expo 2020, there are currently no confirmed plans for its launch in the Indian market. However, the hybrid technology featured in this model is expected to find its way into upcoming Maruti Suzuki offerings in India as the brand gradually transitions towards electrified mobility solutions.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Expected Price:

As of now, the Suzuki Swift Hybrid has not been introduced for sale in India. It is available in select international markets, but Maruti Suzuki has not disclosed any plans for variant configurations or pricing tailored for Indian consumers. The absence of an official launch roadmap means variant details and cost structures remain speculative within the Indian context.

The US-spec Suzuki Swift is available in three variants, starting from a base price of $24,490 (approximately ₹20.96 lakh).

When will the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid launch in India?

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid is not expected to launch in India anytime soon. In its current form, the hatchback remains a product of interest for its potential in shaping Maruti Suzuki’s electrified portfolio, rather than as a direct market contender in India at this time.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid?

The Swift Hybrid retains the overall design and compact dimensions of the standard Swift hatchback, but integrates certain enhancements to set it apart from the petrol variant. In international markets, this includes additional features such as ventilated front seats, cruise control, and steering-mounted paddle shifters. There is a nine-inch infotainment unit that supports wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto alongside satellite navigation. The driver is treated with features such as a digital speedo, wireless charger, engine auto start/stop, and keyless entry.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid?

The Swift Hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that is paired with a mild hybrid self-charging electric motor. The hatchback can be had with either a five-speed manual or CVT with paddle shifters. The powertrain delivers 81.8 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. In terms of mileage, the manufacturer-stated fuel economy figure for the manual variant is approximately 26.32 kmpl, while the CVT gives 25.00 kmpl.

What cars will the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid rival in its segment?

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid has no direct rivals in its segment as there are no mild-hybrid hatchbacks in India.