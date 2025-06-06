Swift HybridUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MARUTI SUZUKI Swift Hybrid

Exp. Launch in Jun 2027

4.5
2 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹10 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

Swift Hybrid Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Swift Hybrid: 1197.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 108.73 bhp

Swift Hybrid: 89.84 bhp

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Latest Update

Introduction

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid is a five-seater hatchback sold in international markets that features a self-charging electric motor paired with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine. While this hybrid variant of the Swift has been showcased at events such as the Auto Expo 2020, there are currently no confirmed plans for its launch in the Indian market. However, the hybrid technology featured in this model is expected to find its way into upcoming Maruti Suzuki offerings in India as the brand gradually transitions towards electrified mobility solutions.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Expected Price:

As of now, the Suzuki Swift Hybrid has not been introduced for sale in India. It is available in select international markets, but Maruti Suzuki has not disclosed any plans for variant configurations or pricing tailored for Indian consumers. The absence of an official launch roadmap means variant details and cost structures remain speculative within the Indian context.

The US-spec Suzuki Swift is available in three variants, starting from a base price of $24,490 (approximately 20.96 lakh).

When will the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid launch in India?

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid is not expected to launch in India anytime soon. In its current form, the hatchback remains a product of interest for its potential in shaping Maruti Suzuki’s electrified portfolio, rather than as a direct market contender in India at this time.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid?

The Swift Hybrid retains the overall design and compact dimensions of the standard Swift hatchback, but integrates certain enhancements to set it apart from the petrol variant. In international markets, this includes additional features such as ventilated front seats, cruise control, and steering-mounted paddle shifters. There is a nine-inch infotainment unit that supports wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto alongside satellite navigation. The driver is treated with features such as a digital speedo, wireless charger, engine auto start/stop, and keyless entry.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid?

The Swift Hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that is paired with a mild hybrid self-charging electric motor. The hatchback can be had with either a five-speed manual or CVT with paddle shifters. The powertrain delivers 81.8 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. In terms of mileage, the manufacturer-stated fuel economy figure for the manual variant is approximately 26.32 kmpl, while the CVT gives 25.00 kmpl.

What cars will the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid rival in its segment?

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid has no direct rivals in its segment as there are no mild-hybrid hatchbacks in India.

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Swift Hybrid.
VS
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Tata Altroz Racer
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Tap here to expand

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Alternatives

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check OffersView similar Cars

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.56 Lakhs
Check OffersView similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Images

1 images
View All Swift Hybrid Images

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque118 Nm
TransmissionManual
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rana Motors
A 2/7, Rikhi House, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp. Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
Janakpuri, B1/630, New Delhi, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8045248501
Trs Arena Mayapuri
Naraina Vihar, A-16, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
+91 - 9999525770
Bagga Link Motors
395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929400497
Competent Automobiles
E-5/1, Phirni Road, Najafgarh, Opp.Furniture Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8130977201
Competent Automobiles
F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 9953046681
See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid User Opinions & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Write an Opinion
Beautiful Car
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is stylish and looks beautiful. It offers the best mileage, easy maintenance, and is a better option under 15 lakhs.By: Ningareddy (Jan 2, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Very attractive Highway king
Very attractive design good looking best car in this segment give decent mileage best in service by its customers By: Karunakaran (Jul 10, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Hatchback Cars
Petrol Cars
Upcoming Hatchback Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsMaruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid