HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso On Road Price in Tha

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front Left Side
1/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Grille
2/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Headlight
3/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Taillight
4/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Side Mirror Body
5/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Wheel
View all Images
6/12
4.26 - 6.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Tha
S-Presso Price in Tha

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Tha starts from Rs. 4.76 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.10 Lakhs in Tha. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std₹ 4.76 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi₹ 5.58 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi₹ 5.79 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus₹ 6.10 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variant Wise Price List in Tha

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Std
₹4.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,26,500
RTO
24,560
Insurance
23,961
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Tha)
4,75,521
EMI@10,221/mo
LXi
₹5.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
VXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Vxi Plus
₹6.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto news recap, August 20: Maruti Suzuki Alto & S-Presso gets ESP, TVS Jupiter 110 teased
21 Aug 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso get ESP+ without any additional cost in addition to dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, collapsible steering column and more
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso get safer with this new feature
20 Aug 2024
The Dream Series Edition brings additional features at a pocket-friendly price on the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Edition launched at 4.99 Lakh
5 Jun 2024
The new Maruti Suzuki Dream Edition on the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso will get select comfort features, all at an attractive price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Limited Edition launch this month
1 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki's overall car production dipped by one per cent in September 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso record a 70% slump in production
4 Oct 2023
View all
 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
View all
 

