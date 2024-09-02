HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso On Road Price in Shirdi

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front Left Side
1/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Grille
2/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Headlight
3/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Taillight
4/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Side Mirror Body
5/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Wheel
View all Images
6/12
5.01 - 7.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Shirdi
S-Presso Price in Shirdi

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Shirdi starts from Rs. 5.02 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.46 Lakhs in Shirdi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std₹ 5.02 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus₹ 6.46 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variant Wise Price List in Shirdi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Std
₹5.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,26,500
RTO
51,423
Insurance
23,961
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Shirdi)
5,02,384
EMI@10,798/mo
LXi
₹5.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
₹6.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi Plus
₹6.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Wagon R Price in Shirdi
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.99 - 5.96 Lakhs
Alto K10 Price in Shirdi
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis

Kia Clavis

6 - 10 Lakhs
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.7 - 6.45 Lakhs
Kwid Price in Shirdi
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

5.37 - 7.14 Lakhs
Celerio Price in Shirdi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

The Alto K10 and S-Presso, two of Maruti Suzuki's most affordable cars in India, have become more affordable from September as the carmaker reduced prices for both models.
Alto K10 and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut
2 Sept 2024
Value for money (VFM) factor of cars depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Tata Tiago: Five best VFM cars for first-time buyers
26 Aug 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto news recap, August 20: Maruti Suzuki Alto & S-Presso gets ESP, TVS Jupiter 110 teased
21 Aug 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso get ESP+ without any additional cost in addition to dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, collapsible steering column and more
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso get safer with this new feature
20 Aug 2024
The Dream Series Edition brings additional features at a pocket-friendly price on the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Edition launched at 4.99 Lakh
5 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Shirdi is Rs. 6.46 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Shirdi amount to Rs. 66,866, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Shirdi is Rs. 10,187.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Shirdi are Rs. 28,308, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Shirdi includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 5.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 66,866, insurance - Rs. 28,308, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 6.46 Lakhs.

